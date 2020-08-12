Thomas Rhett Wishes Daughter Ada James Happy Birthday: 'You Make the Room Light With Just Your Smile'

✖

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' middle daughter, Ada James, turns three years old on Aug. 12, and both of her parents wished her happy birthday in a pair of sweet posts on Instagram on Wednesday. Rhett's post was a slideshow of pictures of Ada James from the family's recent trip to Colorado, including snaps of Ada James sitting on a log, stringing a bow, exploring a river and holding a sparkler.

"Happiest of birthday to my sweet little Ada James!" the singer gushed in his caption. "You are the sweetest/ most sassy kid that I know. You make the room light with just your smile. Can not believe you are 3 already! Love you baby girl."

Akins also shared a slideshow of photos of her daughter, beginning with a black-and-white snap of Ada James at the beach and running through a series of moments including a picture from their Colorado vacation, a snap of the toddler at a laptop and pair of truly iconic photos of Ada James trying on a cowboy hat and a pair of high heels.

"My precious little Ada James," she wrote. "baby you are nothing but sunshine and firecrackers all wrapped up in a little 3-year-old body! You keep our family laughing every single day and also wondering what in the world we’re gonna do with you. you love your sisters so well, you’re so independent and SASSY and I can’t believe I get to be your mama. I love you so much Ada James. Happy birthday little cutie pie!!!"

Along with Ada James, Rhett and Akins share Willa Gray, 4, and Lennon Love, who was born in February. Speaking to his record label, Rhett shared that now that he has three kids, he feels confident that he could handle being a father of "five, six, seven" kids.

"I thought that adding three to the mix would be a lot harder but it really just tacks on a little bit to the chaos," the "Be a Light" singer said. "I think when you have more than two kids, you could have five, six, seven. I mean, it does get harder but I think that as they kind of become into that one and a half year old to two-year range it starts to get little bit easier. I would say the infant stage is definitely the hardest. But I think once Lennon starts to get six months to a year, I think it’s gonna be just fine."