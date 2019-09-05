Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Was Pretty Sure Third Pregnancy Was a Boy

It’s gonna be three girls for Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, even though Akins was pretty sure her third pregnancy was a boy. After a relatively easy pregnancy with daughter Ada James, Akins can’t say the same for this pregnancy, which is why she thought she might be having a son instead.

“I don’t know why I thought it was a boy, because I’ve been more sick this pregnancy than with Ada James, and typically girls make you way more sick,” Akins told Country Living. “I think it’s the thought of three girls that sounds so overwhelming.”

Akins might be not feeling well, but there are perks to having a second pregnancy.

“I can see the changes in my body quicker, and I’ve felt her move already,” Akins said. “It’s cool experiencing it once, and then kind of knowing what I’m getting into this time. I can be a little more excited and a little less anxious.”

Both Ada James and daughter Willa Gray (who was adopted from Uganda in 2017) are eager to have a baby sister to love.

“I can already see how my girls are going to mother her,” Akins said. “They’re going to have a lot of fun with it. And I will welcome the extra help.”

Rhett’s job as one of country music’s reigning superstars means that Akins occasionally gets to trade in her mom clothes for a fancy gown – something her toddlers adore.

“When Thomas Rhett and I get ready to go to a red carpet or an event, my girls just live for when I get dressed up,” Akins revealed. “They make me feel 10 times more beautiful than my husband has ever made me feel, because they look at me so starry eyed.”

Akins is in full-on fall mode, already decorating for the season and baking Halloween-themed cookies, something Rhett doesn’t quite understand.

“Thomas Rhett walked in and he was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me. Lauren, it is August,’” recalled Rhett’s wife. “I said, ‘Honey, I know. But we needed a new craft, so we’re giving fall a good kickoff here at the Akins household.’”

While Rhett might claim to not understand Akins’ early excitement, she says he actually gets as excited as the rest of his family.

“He enjoys it probably as much as we do,” Akins claimed. “It’s a change of pace from the stage life and doing the shows, and he turns into a little kid all over again. It’s sweet to watch.”

Rhett has spent the past several months on his Very Hot Summer Tour, but he still makes time for each of his girls.

“When he’s off the road, we do whatever we can to be home and make memories with our kids here,” Akins said. That’s our favorite thing to do.”

