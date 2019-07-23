Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Akins Expecting Daughter No. 3

Thomas Rhett‘s family is growing!

The country singer and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced on Instagram on Tuesday, July 23 that they are expecting their third child, sharing that they will be welcoming a baby girl early next year.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett wrote alongside a pair of photos of his family. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

In addition to their upcoming baby girl, Rhett and Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, who the couple adopted from Uganda in May 2017, and Ada James, who was born in August 2017.

The family’s reveal featured a photo of the group in their swimsuits, with Willa Gray and Ada James resting their hands on their mom’s stomach, as well as a shot of the group discovering that they’ll be welcoming another girl with a cloud of pink dust exploding in the air.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” Akins captioned her own post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!”

“Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her-especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks,” she continued. “So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living🤢. But she’s soooo worth it. We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things…….jk, he’s excited too.”

Akins’ slideshow included even more photos of the family’s poolside shoot, as well as a video of the moment Rhett found out he would be a dad to three girls.

