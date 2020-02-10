Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, Jokes About Holding ‘All 3 Girls’ While Still Pregnant

Although several days past her due date, Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is still very much pregnant, which she revealed in a photo on social media on Friday. In the picture, Akins is holding daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, with her very pregnant belly still on display.

“Might be the last time I can hold all 3 girls this easily,” Akins said alongside the photo.

Akins is likely disappointed that she is still pregnant one week after her Feb. 3 due date, since she earlier admitted she hoped she would deliver early. While the third child will bring a new measure of chaos to an already busy household, Rhett insists both he and Akins are more than ready for their new addition.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett maintained “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at-peace with two, and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ But me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic, and we never really stopped going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel, right now, that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been.

“Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow, but we’re excited,” he added. “And, you know, Willa Gray and Ada always are touching Lauren’s stomach and we’re just pumped.”

The couple may not be done having children either. Rhett previously hinted that they want even more than three, especially when it comes to the holidays.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” Rhett said (via ABC News). “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

Rhett and Akins both feel completely ready to parent three children, which they hope won’t be as challenging as getting used to both Willa Gray and Ada James.

“They say that going from one to two is the hardest thing you’ll do as a parent,” Rhett said. “But going from two to three and maybe four and five, like I’m just gonna embrace it and know that like we can accomplish anything.”

