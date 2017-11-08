Thomas Rhett Gives Moving Tribute to ‘Wonder Woman’ Wife for Her Birthday

Thomas Rhett is showing his appreciation for his “Wonder Woman” of a wife, Lauren Akins. The country music superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback photo of him and his wife and to gush about the woman he’s been married to for five years.

“Happy birthday @laur_akins,” he wrote. “This picture is from 2011 when we were just starting this crazy unimaginable life together. I have never met anyone who can light up a room the way you do just by smiling. I have never seen someone make a stranger feel like you have known them for a lifetime the way that you do.”

“I have never laughed or loved harder in my whole life than when I’m with you. I’m so far from perfect but just being in your presence makes me better. You are the most amazing mom. You TRULY are Wonder Woman. I am beyond thankful that God put you on this earth 28 years ago and that he allowed me to know you and marry you. I love you so freaking much,” he continued.

Akins turned 28 on Nov. 8. Over the past few years, she and her husband have become one of country music’s most beloved couples. In 2017, they expanded their brood with the adoption of Willa Gray in May, which was soon followed by the birth of baby Ada James in August.

