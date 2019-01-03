Thomas Rhett Vows to Keep the Music Coming for His Fans

Thomas Rhett’s latest Life Changes album is only a little more than a year old, but Rhett is already hard at work on his next record. The 28-year-old reveals he is trying to get his next project completed, thanks in part to increasing fan demand.

“I remember on my second record, we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that,” Rhett recalled. “But I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my album came out that was the first time that we’d ever gone out on the road after an album and got to play album cuts that people knew all the words to. I’ve been doing nothing but writing my face off since the last album came out. But it is my goal to just keep putting more music out there.”

Rhett admits it can be challenging to keep churning out songs, but the hard work is always worth it in the end.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett told PopCulture.com at a media event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things have to say; about your life.”

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from,” he continued. “When you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Rhett will have to juggle working on his new record with a busy touring schedule in 2019. The Georgia native will head to Australia for several shows, and then launch the Canadian leg of his Life Changes Tour with Dustin Lynch, followed by his Very Hot Summer Tour, with Lynch and Russell Dickerson, along with his father, Rhett Akins, joining him for the warm weather trek. Find dates at ThomasRhett.com.

