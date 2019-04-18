Thomas Rhett Uses Willa Gray in Adorable Video to Promote Canadian Life Changes Tour

Thomas Rhett is putting his oldest daughter to work! The singer used an adorable video of Willa Gray to remind fans of his upcoming Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour.

View this post on Instagram 🕺🇨🇦 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 17, 2019 at 4:20pm PDT

“The tour starts next week!” Willa Gray said, jumping up and down, and adding “Canada! The tour starts next week!” after prompting from her father.

Rhett will likely have two new songs to perform when he returns to the road, both his current single, “Look What God Gave Her,” and his upcoming single, “Remember You Young.”

“And hey darlin’, sippin’ that red wine / All classy, kicked back on the couch / You smile and I see ya shootin’ tequila / Us shuttin’ them college bars down,” Rhett said in the post announcing “Remember You Young,” along with photos of Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, when they were younger, “Remember You Young out this Friday.”

Both “Look What God Gave Her” and “Remember You Young” are from Rhett’s upcoming Center Point Road album, out on May 31. The record comes less than two years after his successful Life Changes project, but Rhett found he still had plenty more he wanted to say.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” he said. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life.

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from,” he continued. “When you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

Center Point Road includes collaborations with Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi. Rhett’s Life Changes Tour in Canada kick off on April 24, and will run through May 15.

Rhett will go immediately from his Life Changes Tour to his Very Hot Summer Tour, beginning on May 17, with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson serving as his opening acts. A list of all Rhett’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

