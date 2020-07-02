Thomas Rhett Shares His Family's Fourth of July Traditions

✖

The Fourth of July is traditionally a day of celebration, and many families have tried and true traditions that they turn to each year to celebrate America. For Thomas Rhett and his family, they like to keep things simple, and Rhett shared with his record label that his annual get-together might look a lot similar to yours.

"My girls love to put red, white and blue face paint on," he said. "Lauren usually puts ‘em in, like, an American flag ballerina outfit, and they love watching fireworks. They love grilling hot dogs and making s’mores, and we usually do it out at our farm with like 150 people." The 30-year-old acknowledged that the holiday will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, namely in the amount of guests the family has over to celebrate. "This year it probably is gonna look like we’re gonna have a few less people hanging out with us, but we do love to hang at Fourth of July and love getting to just celebrate that good American tradition," he said.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins share three daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray, 2-year-old Ada James and 4-month-old Lennon Love, who will be experiencing her first Fourth of July this year. With three young kids, Rhett recently joked to Cody Alan that his house is currently a "chaotic mess."

"I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," he said. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed."

The singer added that he and his wife have had to think outside the box when it comes to entertaining their girls during the quarantine. "It's crazy, man," Rhett admitted. "Before we were on lockdown, it was just like, "Let's put the girls in the car and take them to Chick-fil-A and let them play, play on the slide, and get a milkshake." We have had to be way more creative during this time."