Thomas Rhett released his uplifting new song "Be a Light" back in March, and the singer shared a new fan video for the track on Friday. A message at the beginning of the clip shares that it was inspired by a video created by two fans named KaBrina and KaTasha from Mesa, Arizona that prompted Rhett to ask members of his fan club, the Home Team, "to share their light with their friends, families, communities, and the world."

Footage of families, Zoom calls and quarantine visits was interspersed with lyrics from the song written on sidewalks in brightly colored chalk along with fans virtually passing each other encouraging messages. "Be a Light" was written by Rhett, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem and features Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin singing alongside him. The positive track encourages fans to shine their lights and make a difference in the world, even when it might seem difficult to do so. Proceeds from the song benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund, which is currently collecting funds to distribute to artists, musicians and other professionals in the music industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has temporarily shut down live music events.

"I wrote 'Be A Light' last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world," Rhett previously said in a press release. "Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together."

The father of three added to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that he originally wrote the song "based on where the world was at." "For me, it was kind of like, 'What do you say?' For me it was just, how to be a light in a dark place, how to spread light in a place that seems like you can't," he said. "We wrote this song on the road... and when this all started happening, it felt like this is the perfect time to put a song like this out, it's always been one of my favorites so I'm glad that it's finally out there for people to hear."