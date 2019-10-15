Thomas Rhett Recorded Two New Songs for Christmas, Hints at Holiday Album

Christmas is fast approaching, and Thomas Rhett is doing his part to help fans get in the spirit of the season. The 29-year-old reveals he recorded two holiday tunes, and hints an entire Christmas album might be in the future as well.

“My wife’s been on me to record a Christmas album or EP for a long time,” Rhett said about his spouse of seven years, Lauren Akins (via PEOPLE). “And so we went in the studio and I recorded a classic and then I wrote an original.”

Rhett writes most of his songs, but admits that writing a Christmas song was anything but easy for him.

“It’s kind of impossible to write a classic,” admitted the singer. “You just hope that it’s cool enough to survive one year and maybe it’ll get played next year. I think my dream in life would be to write a classic Christmas song that gets played until my kids are older.”

Rhett’s latest Center Point Road record was released earlier this year, but he is already working on new music, with his two daughters – and another on the way – influencing most of the tracks on his next set of tunes.

“I think every third verse ends with a baby line,” Rhett acknowledged. “So we’ll just have to pick the best of the ones that we’ve written with babies in them.”

Rhett and Akins, who are moving into a new house to accommodate their growing family, have a lot on their hands with two toddlers already, but Rhett wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We’re all really excited,” said Rhett. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ Me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic and we never really stop going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

Rhett will be honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, along with Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs. Reba McEntire will also be given the Artist of a Lifetime honor.

