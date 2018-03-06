Thomas Rhett Scores Tenth No. 1 With ‘Marry Me’

Thomas Rhett has topped the charts again, scoring his tenth No. 1 hit with his current single, “Marry Me.”

The song topped the Mediabase chart and Billboard‘s Country Airplay Chart this week, marking Rhett’s fourth consecutive No. 1. The singer wrote the track with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally.

Rhett has previously called “Marry Me” a “what if” moment in his life, imagining what may have happened had he not confessed his true feelings to his wife, Lauren.

“We wrote it from a place that could have been my life,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Everybody has turning points in their life where you have these moments where you can either go left or go right, and if you go left then you never know what would have been in that right direction.”

Along with the song, fans are equally enamored with its music video, which sees a young woman prepare to get married. All the while, her childhood friend has concealed his feelings for her and worries it may be too late to express them. Unlike the song, the video ends with a cliffhanger, with the bride leaving her wedding to find her friend.

“At the end I wanted to really just rein in that Nicholas Sparks moment, and really give the viewers a positive ending,” Rhett explained. “I think she left the wedding and came and now they’re together wherever they are living in the Virgin Islands somewhere.”

The song is the third single from Rhett’s most recent album, Life Changes, to go No. 1, and was proceeded by “Craving You,” a duet with Maren Morris, and “Unforgettable.” The father of two is currently headlining his Life Changes Tour and will serve as opening act for Kenny Chesney on the latter’s Trip Around the Sun Tour later this year.

