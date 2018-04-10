Thomas Rhett Releases ‘Life Changes’ as New Single

Thomas Rhett has just released a brand-new single! The song, “Life Changes,” written by Rhett along with his father, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley, is the title track of Rhett’s latest studio album.

“This song is basically my autobiography in three minutes,” Rhett said in a statement. “It covers my college years, marrying Lauren, becoming a dad and the evolution of my music career. It’s definitely the most personal song I’ve ever written, but we all go through a lot in life whatever the story is, so I think the sentiment is something a lot of people can relate to.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life Changes,” which says, “I bought a ring and she said ‘I do’ / But everybody else saidI , ‘Man, you’re twenty-two / Whatcha trying to prove? / Hey why don’t you wait?’ / ‘Cause I’ve been waiting on her since the second grade / And now she got her own set of fans / She got a blue check mark by her Instagram / And I wrote a little song about holding her hand / And now everybody wanna die happy now,” is very true about Rhett’s life with his wife, Lauren Akins.

“She’s always been my biggest fan,” Rhett said at a media event (quote via The Boot). “I remember, going back, even in high school, just sitting there, playing a Brad Paisley song on my acoustic guitar, and her being like, ‘Dang it! You have an OK voice. Maybe you should do something with it.’ So it’s crazy how far we’ve come, not only as a married couple, but as friends.

“Our friendship has grown, and she is such a part of my career,” Rhett continued. “My fans love her more than they love me; it’s hilarious. It’s just been a great ride with her.”

Life has, indeed, changed for Rhett since he Akins were married, and he launched his country music career. The 28-year-old became a father to Willa Gray, now two years old, and almost eight-month-old Ada James, hinting that his new role as a dad might make it onto his next record.

“Doing [Life Changes], I felt like I dabbled in writing about how my kids have influenced my life, but now, it’s really set in,” said Rhett. “There’s so many titles in my phone that I’ve just got from watching Willa Gray walk around or be in a car seat, or watching Ada, her sleep patterns. There’s just random things that have definitely caught my attention through my kids that I never thought of that way to write that song. I’m really excited to get in the room and try to hash out whatever is going on in my head.”

“Life Changes” follows four consecutive No. 1 hits for Rhett, including the recent “Marry Me” and “Craving You,” his duet with Maren Morris. Download “Life Changes” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: The Valory Music Co.