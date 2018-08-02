Watch Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘CMA Fest’ Blooper Reel

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are returning for the second year to host the upcoming CMA Fest televised special. But even though they are both seasoned performers, the singers made plenty of bloopers – which they are now sharing, so country music fans can get a good laugh at their expense.

But all kidding aside, both Rhett and Ballerini believe they have stepped up their game from their inaugural hosting duties last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me and Kelsea were in the dressing room the other night watching our intros back from last year and we just were both embarrassed at ourselves the entire time,” Rhett admits (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). “I was yelling the entire time and her hand was just moving the entire time, and so we get better at it every year.”

Ballerini previously served as the opening act on Rhett’s Home Team Tour, where she enjoyed not only time with her fellow country artist, but getting to know his wife and children as well.

“Their family and Willa and their new baby … that is truly what they care the most about and their top priority,” Ballerini says. “He loves music, but he loves Lauren and he loves those babies. And I think, honestly … I think it’s making everything better for him because I think when your personal life is thriving, your professional life is the best. You’re just overall happier.”

Rhett and Ballerini are both getting plenty of time in front of their fans this year. Rhett is serving as the opening act for Kenny Chesney, on Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, while Ballerini serves as the opening act on Keith Urban‘s Graffiti U World Tour – where she is also learning how to balance time with her husband, Morgan Evans, with life on the road.

“We do this thing where we sit down with our calendars once a quarter, and we just figure out when I can go to him, when he can come to me, when we can block two days here and there. We just figure it out,” Ballerini tells Nash Country Daily. “We know that this is the time in our lives where we need to put our heads down and work, and meet up when we can because this is the time when we’re setting that foundation, so hopefully a few years down the road we can say, ‘We want to take two weeks off here,’ and it’s okay. But right now we can’t, so we get that.”

The three-hour CMA Fest special will air on Wednesday, August 8, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/C Flanigan