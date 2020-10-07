Thomas Rhett Is 'The Dad That Brings His Giant Camera Everywhere'

✖

Thomas Rhett's Instagram page has recently become as much of a showcase for beautiful nature photography as it has his music, as well as high-quality snaps of his three daughters. According to Rhett, it's because of his "giant camera," which he discussed in the caption of his most recent post.

Over the weekend, the "Remember You Young" singer shared four photos of his two oldest daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, playing with a bubble machine outside and riding Power Wheels. "I have officially become the dad that brings his giant camera everywhere," he wrote. Jake Owen commiserated in the comments, writing, "Me too bud." "#FatherFigure," proclaimed new dad Russell Dickerson. "no one is complaining pls continue to carry the camera," commented one fan.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' youngest daughter, Lennon Love, had appeared in her dad's previous post, which was a slideshow of his girls dressed in orange to celebrate football gameday for the Tennessee Volunteers. "I’m not really sure how none of the women in the house became Georgia Bulldog fans," Rhett mused in his caption. "@laur_akins if we have any more kids, the next one’s first words will be 'Go Dawgs.'"

Rhett is a Georgia Bulldogs fan, but Akins is a University of Tennessee alum who has made sure her girls are already Vols fans, having shared her own gameday snap on her page. Along with the family's football snaps, they've shared plenty of scenic shots from a number of vacations they've taken during the coronavirus pandemic, including trips to Florida, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Rhett isn't the only photographer in his family, sharing that many of the photos he shared from the group's Wyoming trip were taken by his brother-in-law, Grayson Gregory.

"My brother in law @graysongregory came with us to document our road trip, and I told him to give me his favorite 10 from the trip," he captioned a September slideshow filled with stunning shots of the landscape and a few sweet snaps of the Akins family. "That’s a tough task when you take thousands of photos, but here they are! He’s extremely talented and I just wanted to share his work with y’all."