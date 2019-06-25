Thomas Rhett Reveals Inspiration for ‘Look What God Gave Her’

Thomas Rhett is revealing the inspiration for his latest single, “Look What God Gave Her.” The song, which is the debut single from his upcoming new album, was written about his wife of six years, Lauren Akins.

“‘Look What God Gave Her,’ to me is a song about my beautiful wife, inside and out,” Rhett shared. “How amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is. And I think you can dance to it. I think you’re gonna love it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Rhett already teased the song on social media, hinting that he would be performing a new tune while on Saturday Night Live on March 2.

The 28-year-old uses his spouse as the inspiration for much of his music, including his previous hit singles “Die a Happy Man” and “Star of the Show,” as well as his recent No. 1 hit, “Life Changes.” But it makes sense that Rhett would write about Akins, since he has known her most of his life, and knew early on he would someday be married to her.

“In my head, I was about 13 – I think I said it at church camp one time and got rejected,” Rhett recalled. “But, probably not until I was about 21 or 22 years old did it really sink in, and I knew from that moment that I was going to marry her. She didn’t know for a long time, but I did in my head, and it was really cool.”

Rhett’s last Life Changes album is not even two years old yet, but the Georgia native vows to keep putting out new music for his loyal fans.

“I remember on my second record [Tangled Up], we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that,” Rhett recalled. “But I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my [Life Changes] album came out that was the first time that we’d ever gone out on the road after an album and got to play album cuts that people knew all the words to.”

Rhett will kick off his Very Hot Summer Tour on May 17. Find dates by visiting his website.

