Thomas Rhett Reveals How His Family Stays Busy During Quarantine

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins have been quarantining with their three daughters and other family members for several months now, and the group is having to get creative with how they entertain the youngest members of the family. "When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain," Rhett told his record label.

Rhett and Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, who will be five months old on July 10. While at home, the family has been spending plenty of time outdoors and, according to Rhett, plenty of time in the drive-through line at Chick-fil-A. "We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside," he shared. "We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive through. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."

Rhett was scheduled to be on the road during the summer months on his Center Point Road Tour, but the pandemic putting a pause on the touring industry has given him more time at home with his girls. "To me, it’s been kind of a blessing in disguise to be able to hang out with them and get to learn them a little bit better," he explained, "because on the contrary I would be on the road, but now I get to be at home and wake up with ‘em, go to sleep with ‘em and just finding new ways to have fun with ‘em."

During the pandemic, the family was able to get out of their house in Nashville and take a trip to the beach in Florida, where both Rhett and Akins shared several photos with fans on Instagram. Akins posted a selfie with her three daughters, sharing that they spent a morning on the beach with some donuts, while Rhett showed off his quarantine hair with a post of himself standing on the sand and holding baby Lennon. He also shared a photo of Willa Gray and Ada James hugging on the beach at sunset, writing, "This is pretty much everything."

