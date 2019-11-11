Thomas Rhett Hints Daughters Might Make an Appearance at the CMA Awards

Thomas Rhett typically walks red carpets with his wife, Lauren Akins, but he hints he might bring his daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, on his next red carpet, at the CMA Awards! The singer is nominated for two trophies, for both Album of the Year (for Center Point Road) and Male Vocalist of the Year, and is already pondering if his toddlers can stay awake long enough.

“They usually go to bed at eight,” Rhett said (via The Boot). “If they can stay awake that long, I might just do it.”

Rhett still can’t believe his double nominations, especially for his personal Center Point Road record.

“You spend so much time on the road writing, and figuring out what the direction of the album is going to be,” Rhett said. “And when you have that many people that voted for an album, to be one of the top five or six, that’s pretty mind-blowing,”

Center Point Road was released in May, several months after it was completed, giving Rhett plenty of time to needlessly worry about how fans would react to his fourth studio album.

“It is a relief, because the record was done in January,” Rhett previously stated. “It’s a lot of time I feel like as an artist to sit there and sort of over-analyze everything. So when it finally gets to come out, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay it’s out. I can’t change anything. Let it go. Let it do its thing.’ And I’ve been blown away by the reaction. It’s been really cool to be able to put out the product as a whole and have people listen to more than just the four, five Instagram tracks, and really kind of get a sense of what the fans are digging on the record.

“It really helps us at that point figure out what singles are gonna come next,” he continued. “[It’s] a relief and just really, really exciting to put a full length album out again.”

Rhett and Akins get to attend plenty of star-studded events, but Rhett admits the CMA Awards is the one he likes the most.

“The CMAs are one of my favorite nights of the year. You get to see everybody, you get to dress up,” Rhett noted. “Every time I’m nominated, I go in with very low expectations for myself. But it’s always super cool when you do win.”

Rhett will perform his current single, “Remember You Young,” during the live broadcast of the CMA Awards. The show will air on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

