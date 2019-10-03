Thomas Rhett on Having a Third Girl: ‘I Was Certain It Was a Boy’

When Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, found out that their upcoming third child was a girl, Rhett wasn’t disappointed, but he was surprised. The “Remember You Young” singer reveals he was so certain they were having a boy, he made a huge bet – and lost.

“What people don’t know is that my whole family was there, and we had all just made a bet. I was certain that it was a boy,” Rhett told Nashville Lifestyles via Good Morning America. “My look of what people thought was, ‘I can’t believe we’re having a girl,’ was really, ‘I’ve just lost a gigantic bet!’”

Rhett has already hinted he wants to have a big family, but reveals they may adopt again after welcoming their third child early next year.

“We’re not done yet,” Rhett promised. “We would love to adopt again, so I think our family is going to be massive by the time we’re said and done. We’ve got another shot [at a boy].”

Now that the shock has worn off, the 29-year-old is eager to have another little girl running around.

“I’m a really good girl dad. I’m obsessed with my girls. I can’t wait to have a third,” Rhett boasted, adding that he is certain his youngest will have good role models.

“Willa Gray and Ada James are going to be amazing big sisters,” he added. “She’s going to learn a lot very quickly from them.”

Rhett joked about having all girls when he and Akins shared the news that they were adding to their family.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett quipped in the caption of his own post. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren]. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Akins is due in February, only a few months before the May release of her memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes.

“I never would have guessed I’d be telling my story in a book about my life,” Akins said of the book. “I hope by sharing parts of myself and my journey that I’m able to help someone feel less alone, inspired and find the love that we share as humans in these pages.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz