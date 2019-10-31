Thomas Rhett and Family Dress as ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Characters for Halloween Party

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, hosted a Halloween party this week for their friends and family, and the couple and their kids went all-out with their costumes, dressing as characters from The Wizard of Oz.

Rhett was in green as the Scarecrow, with yellow fabric standing in for straw around his face. Akins, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, wore a brown onesie in costume as the Cowardly Lion, while 3-year-old Willa Gray was all in pink for her Glinda the Good Witch costume and 2-year-old Ada James was a tiny Dorothy, complete with Toto in a basket.

On Thursday, Akins shared a slideshow from the day, starting the post with a photo of the group along with another woman dressed as the Tin Man.

Akins captioned the slideshow with lyrics from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, writing, “Somewheeerreee over the rainbow wayyy up higghhh, and the dreams that you dream of once in a lullaby….”

Willa Gray and Ada James also got their own separate Instagram post of the two sisters looking thrilled to be dressed in their costumes.

Willa Gray and Ada James got into the Halloween spirit earlier this week with another pair of fall pajamas, with Akins posting a snap of the girls sitting alongside a pair of carved pumpkins in front of a fireplace full of Halloween decor.

Next year, the Akins family will have one more member to outfit, with Akins set to give birth to a baby girl in February.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett joked in the family’s pregnancy announcement in July. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren Akins]. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

