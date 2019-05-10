‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Will Return for 17th Season as Coach

Blake Shelton is returning to The Voice! The reality TV talent show announced that all four judges, including Shelton, will return for next season.

A group of Coaches so good we need an encore.😏✨ This iconic squad is returning to #TheVoice next season. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dqtv663cPT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 10, 2019

“A group of Coaches so good we need an encore,” The Voice tweeted, alongside a picture of Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. “This iconic squad is returning to #TheVoice next season.”

Shelton also tweeted out the news, while boasting that five of the remaining eight contestants are his.

They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! HAH!! @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice – TEAM BS pic.twitter.com/r9h87teEIx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2019

“They all decided to come back for more even after Team Blake has 5 of the artists in the Top 8!! HAH!!” Shelton tweeted. “@NBCTheVoice #TheVoice”

According to Shelton, he may stick with the show as long as it stays on the air.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I still love to make records and perform,” Shelton told ABC News Radio. “But I’ve got to say that I get such a rush out of working with these artists that audition for The Voice and make it onto the show.”

Although the show is time-consuming, and keeps him in Los Angeles instead of his native Oklahoma or Nashville, the singer says The Voice is surprisingly good for his career.

“Being a coach on The Voice has really kind of revitalized my excitement for this business again, you know,” Shelton said. “Because it’s easy to kind of fall into a rut, you know, and this definitely keeps me from doing that.”

With five of the eight remaining contestants still his, Shelton, who is already the coach with the most wins, seems poised to win for the seventh time, even though he says he really doesn’t have a secret to his success.

“I’ve never really been a strategy guy when it comes to choosing my team for this show,” Shelton conceded. “Because really at the end of the day, your team chooses you. I mean, you hit your button for the people you like, but still you’ve gotta hope they choose you as their coach.”

Levine and Shelton are the only two coaches who have remained with the reality TV talent show for all 17 seasons. The next season will mark Clarkson’s fourth run as a coach, and Legend’s second.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton