‘The Voice’ Fans Are Loving Blake Shelton Advisor Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton brought his friend Trace Adkins along as his advisor for the current The Voice season, and fans are loving their chemistry.

Adkins, known for country singles like “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “You’re Gonna Miss This,” appeared to sing a few bars with Shelton and talk with his team members.

Shelton cracked jokes with him, but Adkins was more of the straight-man while Shelton quipped.

“I like that attitude already,” Shelton told one contestant.

Adkins replied, “I’m looking forward to it.”

Shelton gave him a quizzical look and Adkins said the phrase again, appearing a bit irritated.

“I know, even though you didn’t say it very loud,” Shelton said. “I couldn’t understand what you were saying. … I just want to see what time your good mood starts and wait ’til then to start talking to you.”

Fans loved the back and forth between the pair and took to Twitter to share their admiration for Adkins.

“Just when you thought The Voice couldn’t get any better, Trace Adkins shows up as a mentor,” viewer Jeanette Ustaszewski wrote.

Fan Erin LaRocque added, “Watching Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins coach two singers through an Ariana Grande song is exactly what I needed in my life.”

Adkins, 56, is a beloved veteran in the country music genre. He’s put out 12 albums since 1996, with numerous hits under his belt. Aside from the previously listed tracks, he also found success with “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Every Light in the House.”

His Voice appearance is far from a surprise, as Adkins has never been shy about appearing on TV before. He’s appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Hollywood Squares, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and King of the Hill. He even won a season of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

As for Shelton’s Voice team, it includes Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Dallas Caroline, Austin Giorgio, Brett Hunter, Kyla Jade, Bransen Ireland, JessLee, Jordan Kirkdorffer, Kaleb Lee, Jaron Strom and WILKES.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

