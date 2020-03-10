‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Admits He Likes When Singers Choose Other Coaches Instead of Kelly Clarkson

With 18 seasons under his belt, Blake Shelton knows plenty about coaching on The Voice. The Oklahoma native is the coach with the most wins, with six to his credit, although fellow coach, Kelly Clarkson, has won two of the last three seasons. Perhaps that’s why Shelton, who is actually good friends with Clarkson away from the reality TV talent show, admits he is secretly thrilled when aspiring singers choose any coach but Clarkson.

“Kelly is still up to her old tricks,” Shelton said, via ABC Audio. “I think the artists who audition for this show, who watch the show, they’re kind of onto her, though.”

“She has a little tougher time this season getting people on her team than she’s ever had before,” he continued. “In fact, there was a day or two she was starting to get depressed, which made me very happy.”

John Legend also won one season, but seems to have no trouble getting the contestants he wants on his team, although Shelton admits new coach Nick Jonas has taken a few away from Legend.

“I don’t know what it is about that guy,” Shelton said. “He never really has to compete that hard to get people on his team. But with Nick here, he gets humbled a few times.”

As for Shelton, his strategy remains the same as it has since the beginning, even if he isn’t always completely successful with his efforts.

“I’m always on the lookout for a great country singer, but I don’t always find that in these blind auditions,” Shelton admitted.

“At the end of the day,” he continued, “all I really do is just hit my button for anybody that I think is great, or that I can imagine hearing on the radio –– or even more, imagine that they have the kind of voice and style that could win this show.”

Shelton is jugging time on The Voice with headlining his Friends and Heroes Tour. He just surprised fans at a recent show in Los Angeles, when his longtime girlfriend –– and former coach on The Voice –– appeared with him on stage to sing their current duet, “Nobody But You.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

