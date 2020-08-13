Tennessee Senate Passes Resolution Honoring Charlie Daniels

✖

The Tennessee Senate has passed a resolution honoring the memory of Charlie Daniels, passing Senate Joint Resolution 8011 on Tuesday. The ceremonial resolution passed with a unanimous vote of 28 to 0. The Tennessee House passed the resolution on Wednesday with a vote of 90 to 0 (2 members abstaining), and it will now be submitted to Governor Bill Lee for his signature.

"We celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, even as we mourn his passing, and reflect fondly upon his impeccable character and indelible legacy as one of the greatest and most enduring country music artists of his generation," the resolution reads. "We express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Daniels." The resolution called Daniels "a versatile singer, songwriter, guitarist, and blazing-fast fiddle player" and "a renowned philanthropist and patriot who entertained music fans formore than a half century and made his home in Tennessee."

Daniels was born in North Carolina in 1936 but moved to Nashville in 1967 and considered Tennessee his adopted home. He was heavily involved in raising money for veterans and veterans-related programs and charities and he also established the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University with his wife, Hazel. The resolution details a number of his accomplishments in music and philanthropy including his inductions into the Grand Ole Opry, Musicians Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame.

The resolution also detailed Daniels' establishment of the Journey Home Project, a non-profit that raises money for veterans and veterans-related programs and charities, Operation Heartstrings, which donated 13,000 musical instruments and accessories to deployed service members overseas, as well as other charitable works. "It is fitting that the members of this General Assembly should remember thebountiful life of Charlie Daniels for his myriad contributions and incomparable service to thecountry music business and the people of Tennessee," the resolution states.

Daniels died on July 6 at age 83 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee of a hemorrhagic stroke. He began his career in the '50s when he formed a band after graduating from high school and was known for his work in Southern rock, bluegrass and country music. Daniels worked as a session musician in Nashville before releasing his own music including a number of hits like "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye," "The South's Gonna Do It" and The Charlie Daniels Band's signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."