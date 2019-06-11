Tenille Townes Was in Tears When Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Invited Her on Tour

✖

Tenille Townes might might have just released her debut single, "Somebody's Daughter," but she has already performed in front of plenty of country music fans, thanks to her invitation to open last year on Miranda Lambert's and Little Big Town's co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour. When Townes found out she was chosen to open the mostly sold-out shows, she admits she had a myriad of reactions.

"I was freaking out," Townes recalled to PopCulture.com. "It was tears and screams of joy. I mean, it was such an honor to get to have a front-row seat to watch and learn from them. Both Little Big Town and Miranda have been incredibly welcoming and really taken me under their wing and it means so much to have their belief in this and to just get to be inspired by the way that they do life on the road and the way that they make music."

One of the things Townes learned while on the road with the two superstar acts was that friendship is far more important than career success.

"I think on that tour specifically what was really incredible was watching how much they were there for each other as friends in life," Townes recalled. "They're just such genuine people and they really are. They're such kind spirits and it was really cool to get to sit around with all those girls after the show and just hear them lifting each other up."

Lambert is currently out with Dierks Bentley, on his Burning Man Tour, and will then return for few shows with Maren Morris, as well as a series of shows with Lambert, on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall.

"I'm out on the Dierks Bentley tour right now until September and having the time of my life on that experience," Townes said. "Dierks has been so wonderful and taken such great care of my band and I, and I'm learning so much from him, too. And then later this fall I'll get to go back out on the road with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris as well, so I can't wait for the rest of the year.

Townes also has another famous singer rooting for her: Keith Urban. After Townes posted a cover of Urban's "Stupid Boy" hit, the Aussie praised Townes' version. The 25-year-old finds it hard to believe how many superstars are becoming fans of her and her music.

"I went to all of their concerts," Townes said. "I'm a fan and I know all the words to their songs. I just love their music and I've been so inspired by it so much. It's a really crazy thing to have them reaching out like that. I'm still like, it's crazy that it's real life."

