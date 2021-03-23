Taylor Dee: What to Know About the Country Singer Who Tragically Died in Crash

✖

Texas-based country singer Taylor Dee tragically died in a crash in Euless, Texas, on March 14 at age 33, leaving behind her two children, son Vayden and daughter River. Dee, born Taylor Dawn Carroll, released her first single, "The Buzz," in June 2019, and the song received play on Texas radio stations.

She has since released multiple songs, and her most recent, "Top Shelf Liquor," was released in January along with a music video. "Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people," Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in a statement to KTVT. "In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly, she allowed her fans to know her heart," Wilson said. "She will be missed tremendously."

"I first met Taylor in October 2018, but it felt as if we knew each other many lifetimes," songwriter Chad Roland told KURL8. "Since then, we have played music, laughed, shared stories and a few secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed, and fought. Needless to say, we were close. We genuinely loved each other, and we hoped that love spilled into the music."

Dee died on March 14 after a rollover car crash on State Highway 183 in Euless, Texas, CBS DFW reports. The singer was driving an SUV eastbound on the State Highway 183 toll lane around 10:30 p.m. when officials say she attempted to take the exit to Highway 360 but is believed to have missed the turn by a split-second and hit a barrier.

The SUV rolled and hit an overhead sign, ejecting Dee from the vehicle, according to authorities. Euless police said she was not wearing a seat belt. A second person in the vehicle had minor injuries and is expected to recover fully. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing a toxicology screen to determine if alcohol played a part in the accident and an investigation is currently ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money to help with Dee's funeral expenses has raised just over $13,000 of its $15,000 goal. "Taylor Carroll aka Taylor Dee was a shining star who was going to make it in this world and chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could," the page reads. "She was a great mother of two beautiful children that she would be leaving behind. She could make you laugh about the craziest things. Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn’t know it. Her laugh is something you can hear when she says LOL. She will be forever loved and missed. She left this world sooner than any of us were ready for. Please help our family be able to lay her to rest."