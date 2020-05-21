Sugarland Scraps There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020

Sugarland announced on Wednesday that they have canceled their There Goes the Neighborhood Tour 2020, adding to a string of tour adjustments made due to the coronavirus pandemic. Band members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush shared the news in a video on Instagram, explaining via video chat from their respective homes that they have "good news and bad news."

"Good news is, safe and healthy!" Nettles said as Bush joked, "Done with good news!" He added that the duo has new music on the way, though they didn't specify a date but did reveal that "it's not gonna be too long." Unfortunately, the pair shared the bad news, revealing they would need to cancel their summer tour. "Big surprise!" Nettles cracked, to which her bandmate replied that they held out until the very end. "Everybody else canceled and then finally us. Grabbing on to the microphone, dragging it off back to our house," Bush said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarland (@sugarland) on May 20, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

"We will see you all very soon," Nettles told fans. "We hope you all stay safe and healthy. Stay tuned and see what we have coming for you — new music, fun things. We’re settling in to the new normal and we’ll send you something soon."

The video's caption shared that ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options and can visit livenation.com/refund for more information. "We held out as long as we possibly could and so badly wanted to make this work for y’all," the caption read. "Unfortunately, there’s still just too much uncertainty in the world. ⁣Thank you for understanding!! We miss y’all and can’t wait to share this new music with you!" Sugarland's There Goes the Neighborhood Tour was scheduled for a June 4 start in Toronto with openers including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes and Danielle Bradbery on select dates. In February, Sugarland released the Bigger, Louder, Live EP and had shared that new original music would be arriving later in the year.

At this point, nearly every country act with a tour scheduled for 2020 has either canceled or postponed their shows including Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean and George Strait.