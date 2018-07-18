Steve Moakler Expecting Baby With Wife Gracie

Steve Moakler and his wife, Gracie, are expecting a baby! The couple announced the news on Wednesday, July 18, on social media.

Well team…it looks like we’ve got a 3rd passenger coming on the road this year. It’s gonna be bumpin’ #DadJokes 🙌🏼👶🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/NcECCbfNUM — Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) July 18, 2018

“Well team…it looks like we’ve got a 3rd passenger coming on the road this year,” Moakler writes, along with a picture of Moakler holding a onesie that says “Moakler,” standing with his wife, in front of their van. “It’s gonna be bumpin’ #DadJokes 🙌🏼👶🏻😎

“Sooo it turns out cakes aren’t the only thing I’ve been baking this year,” Gracie adds on her own Instagram page. “We cannot even get over how excited we are to meet this little human!! 😭🙌🏻👶🏻 Gonna have a third passenger on our camper tour this year.”

The news of an addition to their family comes after a trying time for the couple, when Moakler crashed the Sprinter van he was driving, en route to a concert, after being unable to stop in time due to wet roads. Thankfully, Moakler suffered bumps and bruises, but was not seriously injured, although he realizes the outcome could have been much different.

“I slammed the brakes, but with the rain and the weight of the trailer pushing us, I just didn’t have enough time to stop. We slid with our brakes locked up for about three football fields, so I saw it coming for a good five seconds,” Moakler tells The Boot. “There were two tractor trailers that I had the option of hitting, and there was just nowhere I could turn, so I hit the back of one of them. It was scary.”

Moakler spent the last few months on his Born Ready Tour, where he got to do his favorite thing: watch his fans sing along to his music.

“My favorite part is that moment with the fans when we get swept away in a song together,” the Pennsylvania native tells PopCulture.com. “You never quite know which [song] it’s going to be, but there’s the moment. There are moments, and that’s what we strive for with performance. For us, as the band, to get swept away in it, forget where we are or forget what’s on our mind, and you kind of watch that happen to a crowd. That is an incredible feeling and a very unifying feeling.”

A due date has yet to be announced. Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward