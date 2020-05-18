'Songland' With Florida Georgia Line: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Another new episode of NBC's songwriting competition series Songland on Monday night, following The Voice. The special episode featuring country duo Florida Georgia Line airs at 10 p.m. ET, with the "Cruise" duo fielding pitches from up-and-coming songwriters with their new songs. OneRepublic frontman and producer Ryan Tedder, songwriter Shane McAnally and producer Ester Dean co-host the series.

Like most NBC shows, Songland is available to stream online if you still want to watch without access to a television. If you have a cable or satellite account, you can log-in to stream NBC live at NBC.com and on the network's app. Local NBC affiliates are also available to stream on Internet TV platforms like Fubo, Sling, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T NOW. These platforms offer limited free trials before charging you account.

Each episode of Songland begins with four new songwriters, who each pitch a potential hit song to a musical guest who has agreed to perform the song as their next single. This week, it is Florida Georgia Line's turn and they will hear new songs from Shawn Austin, Lukr, Griffen Palmer and Victoria Banks. NBC already shared a clip from the new episode with Taste Of Country, showing Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly working with Austin to transform his song "Ain't Going Nowhere" into "Lean On."

Lukr, whose real name is Luke R. Foley, calls Nashville home. He will be presenting his song "Hopes High." In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, the Maryland native said the Songland producers first emailed him about trying out for the show after hearing some songs he already released. Lukr was unfamiliar with the show, which is only in its second season, but his mother-in-law knew about it and encouraged him to try out. He is now excited to show his music to the largest audience he has ever had, adding, "It's a short time to kind of have that light shined on you. I just want to show people my music as an artist."

Songland's second season kicked off on April 13, with Lady Antebellum. The winner of their episode was Madeline Merlo's "I'll Drink to That," which became the hit "Champagne Night." Martina McBride stopped by for Epsidoe 4 and recorded Halie's "Girls Like Me." Season 1 included country singer Keslea Ballerini, who recorded Darius Coleman's "Better Luck Next Time."

As for Hubbard and Kelly, their most recent album is Can't Say I Ain't Country. The record includes the singles "Simple," "Take You Out of It" and "Blessings." Earlier this month, they announced a new EP called 6-Pack, which features the new single "I Love My Country."