Shania Twain’s Son Eja Is Following in His Mother’s Musical Footsteps

It is hard to believe that Shania Twain‘s son, Eja, is all grown up! The 18-year-old, who is from Twain’s first marriage to producer Mutt Lange, is following in his mother’s musical footsteps in some ways, although he prefers to be behind the scenes instead of in front of a crowd.

“He’s very passionate about making music, creating music, composing music,” Twain told Entertainment Tonight. “He doesn’t have this desire to be on stage. I’m not sure if he would ever go in that direction. He’s following more in the footsteps of creating the music. He loves to orchestrate music. I’m very happy for him.”

Twain is back in Las Vegas for her Let’s Go! residency, where she once again has all the bells and whistles, including dancers, lights and multiple costume changes. But she also has some more tender moments, including one where she serenades her beloved dog, Melody, on stage, while singing her 2003 hit, “Forever and For Always.”

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever even done that live in concert before, but fans are always asking about it,” Twain acknowledged. “I wanted to make it a very intimate experience, so I broke it all down with just a few instruments and brought Melody into it. It’s very much one of those singer-songwriter songs that I would have written just sitting on my sofa at home, so I wanted to recreate that whole vibe.”

There is a reason Twain rarely performed the song, which is from her Up! studio album, until now.

“It’s hard to sing,” Twain admitted. “I think it would be hard to sing for anyone. Actually, Prince recorded that song, but changed the melody. He and I had never talked about it in person –– I only heard it recently and didn’t know whether he had changed the melody because it was a weird place to go. Of course, he could have done anything with his voice, but it is a hard one to sing live. I’m happy it’s back in the show.”

Twain is also happy to be back in Las Vegas, which is where she feels most at home, at least right now.

“When you’re on tour going from town to town, it’s such a brief experience,” the Canadian told Las Vegas magazine. “During the residency in Las Vegas, I got to know the city better and just fell in love with it. And I like to be in the audience there. I’m always out eating at the restaurants and seeing other shows and going to hockey games. I guess I delved into the spirit of being a member of the community, and you know you’re never bored in Las Vegas.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur