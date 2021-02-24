✖

Scotty McCreery took a big leap this week, braving a cold pool to support the Special Olympics. McCreery participated in the Polar "Plunge in Place," the at-home edition of the Polar Plunge, to support the Special Olympics in McCreery's home state of North Carolina, sharing a video of himself completing the challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

"It is freezing here in North Carolina, but I am here to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina," the 27-year-old told the camera while standing in front of a pool. "We are gonna Plunge in Place... I think Moose is gonna join in with me." With that, McCreery leaned back and fell into the water as his dog, Moose, eagerly jumped in.

"Woah!" he exclaimed as he and Moose took a quick swim to the stairs before McCreery exited the pool as fast as possible and Moose hopped back in. "It's cold!" he said once out of the water, walking around the pool to get to a waiting towel and telling the laughing camera operator, presumably his wife, Gabi, "Alright, done."

"Well folks, as promised, here's my polar Plunge in Place video in support of Special Olympics NC," the singer captioned the video. "The water in the pool was less than 40 degrees so it was dang cold, but at least Moose joined me for the plunge. LOL!" He also let fans know that this is the last week to join Team Scotty and support the Special Olympics, encouraging fans to donate here.

"Thanks again to all those who have already made a donation to support this worthy cause," he concluded. "For everyone who wants to see me wet and cold, here you go. Brrrrr! Enjoy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

During his time in quarantine, the American Idol winner has stayed busy thanks to his newfound love of the word game Bananagrams. "We're getting a whole lot of 'you time,'" McCreery said in a video shared by Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, referencing his new single "You Time." "Playing Bananagrams. [Gabi's] family's where we got that came from. I'm loving it. She's probably ready for me to get back on the road at some point." He's also been working on new music, sharing a photo of himself sitting in the recording studio on Tuesday and writing, "new tunes" along with a hang ten emoji.