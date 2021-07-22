Scotty McCreery Announces New Album, 'Same Truck'

✖

Scotty McCreery announced his upcoming fifth studio album a little earlier than expected, telling fans on Thursday, July 22 that his latest project will be titled Same Truck and will drop on Sept. 17. In his social media announcement, the 27-year-old admitted that he and his team hadn't planned on sharing the news until August, but his fans had played detective and figured out the album's name.

"So…we weren’t going to announce this until August, but yall went searching around and uncovered my new album SAME TRUCK last week," he captioned a photo of the album artwork. "Love it! Can’t tell you how much your support and passion mean to me!! As a thank you, we are officially announcing today that #SameTruck will be released September 17 and is available for pre-order NOW! Pre-order at the link in my bio. LETS GO!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

"This album for me, I've been looking over it and it’s kind of like going back to my roots a little bit," McCreery told Katie Neal on Audacy’s Katie & Company in June. "It’s kind of who I am, talking about where I came from, my life, my beliefs, all that good stuff. So to me, it’s kind of a going back to my roots-type album."

The American Idol winner added that he couldn't pick just one favorite song. "All of them are kind of like your kids," he said when asked to share which track he's most excited for fans to hear, "but we have a song called 'How You Doin’ Up There' I’m excited about, [and] a song called 'Carolina Sweet Tea' that I'm excited about. There’s a few that I’m pretty pumped about." On the day of the album's release, McCreery will be playing a show in Rosemont, Illinois as part of his You Time Tour, which is currently on the road.

McCreery announced Same Truck less than one week after he released the latest song from the project, a romantic track titled "Why You Gotta Be Like That" that was inspired by the singer's wife, Gabi. "My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’ with James [McNair] and Jordan [Schmidt]. She came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well … the song tells the rest of the story," McCreery said in a statement, via Sounds Like Nashville. "Writing with James and Jordan is always so much fun, and I think that genuine feeling comes through in the song as well."