Scotty McCreery Recalls ‘Awkward’ Proposal to Wife, Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery wed his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, in June, although the outdoor proposal leading up to the big day didn’t go quite as planned.

“It wasn’t easy for me!” McCreery confessed to ABC News Radio. “I was an awkward son of a gun up on that mountain. Like, heart was racing, I was tripping over my words. I tried to get on one knee, and was on two different rocks and had to like, try again. It didn’t quite work out the first time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thankfully, Dugal said yes anyway. The couple shared their wedding day as part of the official video for McCreery’s current single, “This Is It,” which he wrote about his relationship with Dugal, and seems like it could possibly be McCreery’s second No. 1 hit.

“It is so cool,” McCreery said. “Me and my wife are watching the charts. Some folks are like, ‘Don’t watch the charts,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but it’s fun right now!’ It’s our story. I’m glad folks are embracing it.”

People are not only embracing the story behind “This Is It,” but using it to create their own love stories, an unexpected perk of releasing the love song.

“I rode the elevator down, I was going to the football game, and this guy is like, ‘Scotty, right?’” McCreery recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And he was like, ‘Dude, thanks for “This Is It.” I used it to propose to my girlfriend.’ So it’s cool that folks are using it for them too.”

“This Is It,” which says, “Way up in the mountains, four thousand feet high / There’s a trail through the trees to a cliff where Carolina meets the sky / Oh, and there’s a view I just can’t describe / No, I’m not there yet, just a few more steps, baby wait / Okay, you can open your eyes,” is a personal song, accompanied by a video of one of the most important days of their lives. But, perhaps surprisingly, the 25-year-old wasn’t afraid to let his millions of fans in on his private life.

“It’s our wedding song,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “I sang it to her the night of our wedding. I don’t think we could have had actors or actresses portraying that. It’s our story, so it had to be us.”

McCreery kicks off his Seasons Change Tour on Nov. 29, with Jimmie Allen and Heather Morgan serving as his opening act. Find dates at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Download “This Is It” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Rick Diamond