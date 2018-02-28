Scotty McCreery Reveals New Details About Upcoming Wedding

Scotty McCreery is revealing a few more details about his upcoming wedding to Gabi Dugal, and it sounds like there will be very few traditional elements to the big day, including where they have the ceremony and what the guests eat for dessert!

“The venue we’re going to, we’re going to spend like three days there with family and friends before, so we’re going to hang out and spend some time together. For the cake, we’ll probably do a small cake,” McCreery tells Taste of Country. “I love a good pie, so I think we’re going to do like a chocolate chess pie and some apple pie, so that will kind of be our dessert station.”

The singer certainly knows plenty of famous friends who would be happy to perform for McCreery’s big day, but the 24-year-old says he isn’t planning on having all live music.

“We’ll have a deejay,” says McCreery. “My band guys will all be there, so they might bring their gear and set up, so we’ll see. I’m gonna try and control a lot of the playlist, because I’ve got a lot of good ideas. I love throwing it back to the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. The throwbacks will get people really going, in my opinion.”

McCreery does hint that he might play at least one of his songs, “This Is It,” which he wrote for Dugal.

“That’s the song I wrote for her and our engagement, so I guess for us, but I wrote it two weeks before we got engaged. I kind of had it all mapped out where I was going to do it and how I was going to do it,” McCreery recounts. “I wrote the song according to that plan and luckily it all went to plan, so the song was still valid. I put on the record and it will probably be the next single.”

The happy couple will honeymoon somewhere warm and tropical, but chances are, McCreery won’t want to take too much time off. The North Carolina native just earned his first No. 1 hit, “Five More Minutes,” from his upcoming Seasons Change album, out on March 16.

“In the last five years, I have grown from a teenager to a man, moved out on my own, lost my grandfather, proposed to the love of my life, and learned more about myself than I could have imagined,” McCreery shared. “This all shows up in the 11 songs on Seasons Change, and I cannot wait to share this music with my fans after such a long time between releases.”

