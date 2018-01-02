Scotty McCreery’s Fiance Gabi Dugal Shares Touching Engagement Photo

2018 is the year Scotty McCreery will wed his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal. The upcoming bride, who got engaged to McCreery last September, shared a sneak peek of their engagement photos in an Instagram post.

“Hello 2018!” Dugal wrote. “A year of merry new adventure, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the couple have yet to announce a wedding date, the two have been dating for several years, but McCreery waited until the time was right to pop the question.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,” McCreery said. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.”

“My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her,” he continued. “When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her.”

Dugal, a nurse who currently works at Duke University in North Carolina, appeared in the video for McCreery’s “The Trouble With Girls” in 2011, from his freshman Clear as Day album.

The American Idol alum will release his fourth studio album, Seasons Change, on March 16.

Photo Credit: Instagram/gabidugal