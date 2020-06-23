Scotty McCreery Earns Third No. 1 With 'In Between'

Scotty McCreery has topped the charts for the third time, earning the No. 1 spot with "In Between," marking his third consecutive No. 1 single. The song took 63 weeks to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart and follows McCreery's previous No. 1 singles "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It." All three songs are from his 2018 album, Seasons Change. and McCreery co-wrote "In Between" with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton.

The North Carolina native shared a snap of his at-home celebration on Instagram, posting a photo of a group of friends wearing t-shirts with his face on them and a video of the group popping bottles of champagne. "We got the squad here, I want to give a shout to the squad behind the scenes, Triple Tigers," McCreery said in the clip, thanking his record label. "Making things happen. Wanna give a shout to all my friends who have been here since day one, before I had any number ones and now we've got three in a row!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

"This one is extra sweet!" he wrote in his caption. "In Between has been one of my favorite songs since we wrote it in 2015. It was a grind with this song, and thats what makes it so awesome for it to be on top of the country charts this week!" McCreery continued by thanking country radio as well as his team, who he praised for working hard "every single day." "To country radio, I cant thank you enough for giving my music a chance," he wrote. "Thank you for supporting this album as much as you have. 3 in a row is crazyyy!!! Can’t wait to send new music your way! It really does take a village, and I’ve got the best village in the business! Triple Tigers, Triple 8 Management, WME, EBM, FBMM, my band and crew on the road, Im extremely blessed to call you friends and work with each and every one of you. Week in and week out yall crush it every single day! Let’s enjoy this now and then start working towards trying to do it again! Love yall! Im so fired up about this yall! LETS GOOO!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

McCreery recently had another milestone to celebrate when he and wife Gabi marked their second wedding anniversary on June 16. "Cheers to 2 years of marriage with my best friend!" the singer captioned a selfie of the pair. "She really is the epitome of someone who is beautiful inside and out. Lucky to call her mine. Here’s to many more years of adventures!"