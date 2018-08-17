Scotty McCreery Announces Headlining Seasons Change Tour

Scotty McCreery is hitting the road! The American Idol alum announces he will embark on his own Seasons Change Tour, kicking off on November 29 in Dallas, Texas. Rising stars Jimmie Allen and Heather Morgan will serve as McCreery’s opening acts.

“Even though I’m always performing on the road, I really wanted to put together a specific tour surrounding Seasons Change because it is my favorite and most personal project yet,” McCreery says in a statement. “I am so excited to bring Jimmie Allen and Heather Morgan out with me. They are such talented singer/songwriters and I know the fans are going to love them.”

It’s been a busy year for McCreery. In addition to releasing Seasons Change, he also earned his first No. 1 hit, with “Five More Minutes,” from his latest record, and he married his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal.

The North Carolina native is back at radio with “This is It,” a song he wrote while planning his proposal to Dugal.

“Luckily everything went to plan and she did say yes,” McCreery tells PopCulture.com. “If things would have gone awry I probably would have had to write another song.”

Now that he’s happily married, McCreery hints that he will likely have plenty more sappy songs to write.

“She’s incredible,” McCreery says of his new bride. “She’s definitely the inspiration behind every love song.”

McCreery is also grateful that when he’s off the road, he can spend time with Dugal.

“In my life work I travel a lot, and we don’t live together yet,” McCreery says. “So when I do come home I’m still going back to my two guy roommates. I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys are cool, but I’d really much rather be with my fiancee.’ Now after this, as soon as I come home from the road, I get to go back to her and spend more time together like that.”

Tickets for McCreery’s Seasons Change Tour will go on sale on Friday, August 24. Dates are listed below. More information can be found by visiting ScottyMcCreery.com.

Seasons Change Tour Dates:



Nov. 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Nov. 30 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

Dec. 1 Houston, TX House of Blues *

Dec. 7 St. Paul, MN Myth Live

Dec. 8 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room *

Dec. 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Dec. 13 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

Dec. 15 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Jan. 17 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Jan. 18 Charlotte, NC Fillmore

Jan. 19 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Jan. 25 Boston, MA House of Blues

Jan. 26 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury



(*) Dates without Jimmie Allen

Photo Credit: Getty images/Matt Winkelmeyer