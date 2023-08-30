Kelly Clarkson to Perform at Country Music Legend's Final Concert

Kelly Clarkson has joined a star-studded lineup of some of the music industry's biggest stars set to pay tribute to Ronnie Milsap during his final Nashville show this fall. Milsap, a Country Music Hall of Famer, is set to perform his final show in Music City at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 3 during a concert that will include a special tribute to the country music legend.

Dubbed a "once-in-a-lifetime tribute event" that will cap his 50-plus-year career, the concert was first announced back in June. The evening will honor the 80-year-old artist's career, his celebrated catalog, and his lasting influence on country music. As Milsap marks his final performance in Nashville, a star-studded lineup will pay tribute to the legendary musician, with tribute performances and appearances by Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens, Charlie McCoy, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ray Stevens, Pam Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, Hunter Hayes, Mark Wills, The McCrary Sisters, Los Lonely Boys, and Elizabeth Cook. Sixwire will serve as the house band for the 80-year-old Milsap's "Final Nashville Show."

"I'm so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," Milsap said. "I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world!' Please join me. It will be a very special night."

Clarkson joining the roster of celebrities set to perform during the evening comes after the American Idol winner performed a cover of Milsap's "Lost in the Fifties Tonight" during the Kellyoke segment of the Jan. 5 episode of her namesake show. Clarkson was accompanied by her band for the song, which was first released in 1985 and is the title track from the country star's 17th album of the same name. The track peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart at No. 8, and at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, per Billboard. Clarkson previously covered Milsap's "I Wouldn't Have Missed It for the World" and "Smoky Mountain Rain."

A six-time Grammy Award winner and 2014 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Milsap broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late '70s and early '80s in part due to his new way of recording. As Milsap is blind, "his hyper-attuned hearing led him to create/build what is now known as Ronnie's Place." Milsap is well-known for songs like "(There's) No Gettin' Over Me," "It Was Almost Like A Song," and "I Wouldn't Have Missed It For The World." The North Carolina-born musician is set to perform his final Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 3. Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.