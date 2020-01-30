Sam Hunt Reveals New Album Is Finished

We still don’t know a title or release date, but Sam Hunt‘s long-awaited sophomore album is finished! Hunt announced the news on social media on Thursday, Jan. 30, adding that he was now making sure he and his band were ready to perform the songs live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

“I finished up a new record this weekend and got together with the guys yesterday to start learning new songs!” Hunt posted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hunt previously revealed the album would include both his current single, “Kinfolks,” and “Sinning With You,” with the latter delving into some personal, and perhaps controversial, issues.

“I didn’t realize until I left my hometown that I had been so, I don’t want to say programmed, but maybe programmed, conditioned to kind of think certain things without questioning them too much,” the Georgia native shared with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “But I guess naturally inquisitive, so I kind of need to know the whys behind everything. So I started I guess kind of questioning the things that I was doing without thinking too much about them at about 18, 19, 20.

“And then I moved out of town and realized there were different perspectives and different thoughts,” he continued. “I guess processes about different things in life and I kind of started to contemplate those things too, like everybody else does.”

Hunt hasn’t shared a lot more details about his next project, which is his first since Montevallo was released in 2014, but he did hint that it wouldn’t fit neatly inside one genre.

“I feel like it’s important that we break down some walls and barriers when it comes to social groups we align ourselves with, and also the music we listen to,” Hunt told Rolling Stone. “I’ve never wanted to not include a reference [to classic country] because the group that I belong to thinks it doesn’t fit. The less we genre the music, the less we genre ourselves as people.”

Hunt hasn’t announced any tour dates for 2020, but all signs seem to point to dates being announced shortly. He will have to be in Nashville on March 17 for his trial after his DUI arrest. Updates on his tour and album will be posted on his website as available.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson