Sam Hunt Reveals Odd Family Connection to Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt is hitting the road with Luke Bryan, serving as the opening act for all of Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country XL Stadium Tour. But surprisingly, Hunt’s connection with the country music superstar goes back long before Hunt’s own career even began.

“I discovered Luke’s music several years ago when I was in college. I came home one weekend and walked in the house, and everybody was gathered around the TV,” Hunt recalls. “My mom said, ‘Hey, come over here, come over here! Your brother’s in a country music video.’ And it was an artist named Luke Bryan. He had a song called ‘All My Friends Say,’ and they recorded this video at my brother’s fraternity house.

“We were all wound up and excited, because we got to see 2.5 seconds of the back of my brother’s head in this Luke Bryan video,” he continues. “So, needless to say myself and all the folks back home are excited about this tour.”

In between tour dates, Hunt is working on his own new album, the follow-up to his freshman 2014 Montevallo record.

“I finally got my life a lot more organized than it has been in years,” Hunt reveals. “Getting married last year helped a lot in that department, and so that’s definitely translated with music. I’ve been writing for a couple years. [I] had planned on having out music before now, but just with all the other things going on, I hadn’t quite organized it into a compact album version, market version with some of this music. So I do have some songs.”

Hunt is also launching his inaugural The Nashional Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., with an eclectic list of artists including Judah & The Lion, rapper Fetty Wap, Brothers Osborne, Kyle, Quinn XCII, LANY, LANCO, Chelsea Cutler, Ernest K. and Muscadine Bloodline all performing. More information can be found at TheNashional.com.

A list of all of Hunt’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.