Sam Hunt Drops Hint About New Music

Sam Hunt hasn’t released a full-length album since his 2014 debut, Montevallo, though he did return to the airwaves last year with the monster hit “Body Like a Back Road” and again this year with his new single “Downtown’s Dead.”

Still, it doesn’t seem fans should expect a new album quite yet from the star, with Hunt hoping he’ll get working on some new tunes this fall.

“By fall, I hope I’m going to be able to sink my teeth into a new project, and hopefully have some new music ready to go before too long after that,” Hunt told media outlets backstage on Day 3 of CMA Music Festival in Nashville, according to The Boot.

The Georgia native is set to hit the road with Luke Bryan in the coming months on Bryan’s What Makes You Country tour, though Hunt noted that he originally wasn’t planning on the trek.

“I didn’t plan on touring this summer, but an opportunity came up to go out with Luke Bryan, and I couldn’t pass it up,” he said. “I keep saying that I’m going to carve out time to get home and really devote my time and energy to creating an album.”

The 33-year-old explained that being on the road so often has made things difficult for him creatively and that it’s tough for him to find time to write while he’s on tour.

“I’ve had trouble getting back into the writing flow over the past few years, being on the road with my artist hat on,” he said. “They’re just two different worlds to me.”

In addition, the rapid growth of his career has caused Hunt to lose some of his connection with his fans due to the size of the venues he now plays.

To remedy that, recent performances, including his CMT Awards performance on Lower Broadway in Nashville and his surprise performance at CMA Fest, which saw him head out into the middle of Nissan Stadium, have allowed him to get back to his roots.

“As the venues have grown, I’ve gotten further and further away from people,” the singer explained. “We started out in little clubs, sometimes on the floor with the people in the room right up in our faces. Being able to play downtown and walk through the crowd, just be eye to eye with everybody and see the excitement on their faces, it was [awesome].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter