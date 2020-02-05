Sam Hunt Announces ‘Southside’ Album and Summer Tour Plans

Big news, Sam Hunt fans! The singer just announced his sophomore album, Southside, will be out on April 3! Hunt will also hit the road this summer on his The Southside Summer Tour 2020, which kicks off in May.

Hunt previously promised that his next record, the follow-up to his 2014 freshman Montevallo project, would be one that would likely at least spark conversation.

“I feel like it’s important that we break down some walls and barriers when it comes to social groups we align ourselves with, and also the music we listen to,” Hunt told Rolling Stone. “I’ve never wanted to not include a reference [to classic country] because the group that I belong to thinks it doesn’t fit. The less we genre the music, the less we genre ourselves as people.”

The Southside album will include both “Kinfolks” and “Sinning With You.“

“It’s a metaphor for a small town guy who was raised with traditional values, a lot of those rooted in church and faith,” Hunt said of “Sinning With You.” “Most of the value systems that I grew up around are rooted in religion and church.

“You start to read books and talk to people who grew up in different backgrounds, and you try to collect that knowledge and find some meaning, some truth,” he continued. “It speaks to the broader pursuit of truth and understanding, in terms of how you are supposed to live your life.”

Hunt will be joined on his Southside Summer by Kip Moore, Travis Denning and ERNEST, with a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. The tour kicks off on May 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina. See a complete list of dates below. Both ticket sales and pre-order information about Hunt’s Southside album can be found by visiting his website.

The Southside Summer Tour Dates:

May 28 — Charlotte, North Carolina

May 29 — Raleigh, North Carolina

May 30 — Bristow, Virginia

June 11 — Atlanta, Georgia

June 12 — Tampa, Florida

June 13 — West Palm Beach, Florida

June 18 — Toronto, Ontario

June 19 — Detroit, Michigan

June 20 — Chicago, Illinois

June 25 — Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 27 — St. Louis, Missouri

July 10 — Bangor, Maine

July 11 — Gilford, New Hampshire

July 17 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania *

July 18 — Mansfield, Massachusetts

July 19 — Hartford, Connecticut

July 24 — Wantagh, New York

July 25 — Columbia, Maryland

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Virginia

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Arkansas

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Mississippi

Aug. 8 — Birmingham, Alabama *

Aug. 14 — Holmdel, New Jersey

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Aug. 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Indiana

Aug. 22 — Des Moines, Iowa

Aug. 27 — Darien Center, New York

Aug. 28 — Syracuse, New York

Aug. 29 — Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Sept. 10 — Austin, Texas *

Sept. 11 — Houston, Texas

Sept. 12 — Dallas, Texas

Sept. 17 — Sacramento, California

Sept. 18 — Mountain View, California

Sept. 19 — Irvine, California *

Sept. 24 — San Diego, California

Sept. 25 — Phoenix, Arizona

Sept. 26 — Albuquerque, New Mexico

Photo Credit: Getty for Stagecoach / Kevin Winter