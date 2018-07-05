Ryan Hurd Offers Sweet Words to Toast Success of Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd is proud of his wife, Maren Morris, and he wants the world to know it. The singer-songwriter took to social media to brag about Morris, who is currently touring overseas with Niall Horan, and the wave of success she continues to ride.

Last year we were on a Military base in Lawton Oklahoma, this year we are in Chile. It has certainly been a wild few years and looking back on the past few 4th’s it’s amazing the places we’ve gotten to go together. I miss fireworks but I love these people… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 5, 2018

“Last year we were on a Military base in Lawton Oklahoma, this year we are in Chile,” writes Hurd. “It has certainly been a wild few years and looking back on the past few 4th’s it’s amazing the places we’ve gotten to go together. I miss fireworks but I love these people…”

Hurd also reflected on their relationship, and his front-row view into watching his wife’s career take off, with the release of her hit single, “My Church” in 2016.

I have never heard a crowd like the one tonight. From listening to the Church demo in my car with Maren to hearing people drown out the PA…what an amazing journey it has been to ride shotgun. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 5, 2018

“I have never heard a crowd like the one tonight,” he continues. “From listening to the Church demo in my car with Maren to hearing people drown out the PA…what an amazing journey it has been to ride shotgun.”

Hurd often sings the praises of his wife, both on social media and in real life. The 31-year-old, who co-wrote Luke Bryan’s current “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” single, wrote “Diamonds or Twine” for his bride, playing it for her the night he proposed.

“I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged,” Hurd recalls of the song. “We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment. ‘Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine.’”

Morris is clearly equally smitten with her husband, penning a sweet love letter to him one week after their March 24 nuptials.

“I don’t think we really abide by the whole ‘soulmate’ concept, because you don’t complete me and I don’t complete you,” Morris pens. “We are whole. But know this… you amplify me. You never try to water me down or extinguish my fire to be myself. You just love me. I promise to love you.”

Morris will continue with Horan through the summer. Dates can be found at MarenMorris.com.

