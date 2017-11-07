Maren Morris Stars in Fiancé Ryan Hurd’s New Music Video

Ryan Hurd released the music video for his song “Love in a Bar” on Monday, and the black-and-white clip offers an intimate look at the singer’s life with fiancée Maren Morris.

Filmed at Hurd’s family’s lake house in Michigan, the video shows the two singers relaxing at the home with their dog, spending a quiet morning together before heading on a boat ride before enjoying a bonfire.

“It’s really relaxed,” Hurd told reporters of the clip, according to The Boot. “I’m really proud of the song and also getting to showcase a little bit of our relationship and letting people have a little sliver, a window, of what we do on a normal day on vacation or in a special place.

“And that’s actually where I proposed to Maren, too, was at that same house, so we didn’t reenact anything, but we got to shoot some very familiar things,” he continued. “It was really a special project.”

The singer also dished about the pair’s wedding, which is scheduled for 2018.

“I love talking about the wedding stuff and planning it,” Hurd said. “The cool part is that Maren doesn’t have any bad ideas. She’s got really great taste, so there’s not a lot I have to be like, ‘I don’t really dig that.’”

“There’s a lot of things that are really intimate and special,” he added. “It’s fun to hear her talk about it … And also, we’re really blessed to have a lot of family and friends that are going to be there … and we’re really pumped about getting to have that moment.”

Hurd recently celebrated his 31st birthday, and Morris made sure to wish him a special day with a sweet message on social media.

“All of a sudden, every love song was about you,” the singer wrote alongside a photo from the video shoot. “Happy birthday, darling.”

All of a sudden, every love song was about you. Happy birthday, darling. pic.twitter.com/cdkkD7io5C — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 2, 2017

