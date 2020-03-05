Ryan Hurd Jokes Maren Morris Invited Him on RSVP Tour to Hold the Baby

When Maren Morris kicks off her RSVP: The Tour in June, she will have a new son on the road, as well as her husband, Ryan Hurd. Hurd, who is currently on his own Platonic Tour right now, jokes that his wife invited him along so he could hold their baby while she’s on stage.

“I’m there to pretty much hold the baby from 9:30 to 11,” Hurd quipped to PEOPLE. “That’s basically why I got booked. I was asked and told that we will be touring together this year.”

The couple have been making plans for traveling with their newborn, which Hurd admits has not been an easy task.

“We’ve had to ask everybody,” Hurd said of making sure their bus was “conducive to having an infant.”

“There’s netting, monitors, videos, white noise machines, all in this little crib bunk,” he continued. “It’s crazy what goes into it. Usually, your tour bus is where you have a ton of fun. This is a different kind of fun.”

Hurd is already doing his part to bond with his first child, even though there’s not a whole lot he can do until after the baby is born.

“Maren sings all day long, so he’s always hearing her sing,” Hurd said. “I like playing Beatles records through my phone, sticking it there, being like, ‘This is Paul McCartney. You’re going to definitely want to know him.’”

Hurd previously said he was looking to his own parents as role models, and vowed to be as involved as possible in his child’s life.

“I’ve never done this before, but I’m really excited,” Hurd said. “I hope he likes stuff I like to do, and if he doesn’t like stuff I like to do I’ll just figure out what he likes to do and go learn how to like that. I don’t really know how else to be prepared for being a dad other than being like, ‘Whatever we’ve gotta do.’”

Hurd hasn’t had any experience in being a parent yet, but he already has a feeling he will be a good one.

“I’m gonna be the best dad,” Hurd told PopCulture.com. “We’re thrilled. We’re getting used to the idea still and learning a lot. Neither one of us knows what we’re doing, but it’s just been such an amazing time in our lives.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring / WME IMG