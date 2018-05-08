Russell Dickerson Reacts to First CMT Awards Nomination

The CMT Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 8, and several country singers saw their names on the ballot for the very first time this year. One of those new nominees is Russell Dickerson, who received a Breakthrough Video of the Year nod for the video for his debut single, “Yours.”

The clip was shot by Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, and sees the singer walking down an empty road as a storm rolls in. This year, Dickerson scored his first No. 1 with the accompanying song, with “Yours” spending two weeks atop the charts.

“This is such a huge nomination because this is more than just a video for us,” Dickerson said in a statement. “This is a story of endless perseverance and making ‘it’ happen on your own. My wife shot, directed and edited this video when I had no label, no budget, nothing. This music video was the jump start of my career. Gotta give God all the credit for the lightning storm though!”

The 31-year-old was a bit more enthusiastic on his social media, posting a message on is Instagram in all caps.

“AHHHHHH!!!!! ‘YOURS’ MUSIC VIDEO THAT @kaileydickerson SHOT IS NOMINATED FOR @CMT BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!!!!!” he wrote. “THANK YOU @CMT!”

The song’s success inspired Dickerson to treat himself to a 40-year-old Chevy Blazer, with the singer sharing with PopCulture.com that he had always wanted to own one of the cars for himself.

“One day I [hoped to] have a little extra cash to buy one of these little toys,” he said. “It seemed like right when ‘Yours’ went No. 1, I found this perfect, kept in the garage for thirty years, baby blue interior, perfect truck, for an amazing price. It was hard to spend that first little chunk that you get. But I just wanted to get something special. You only get one first No. 1. So, I just wanted to do something special.”

Other nominees in the category include Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing,” Danielle Bradbery’s “Sway,” LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story,” Devin Dawson’s “All On Me” and “You Broke Up With Me” from Walker Hayes.

The CMT Awards will be hosted by Little Big Town, marking the quartet’s first time hosting an award show, and will air live from Nashville on June 6. The winners will be decided by a public vote, and fans can vote now at CMT.com.

See the full list of CMT nominees below.

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young – “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan – “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich – “California”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

High Valley – “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland – “Make A Little”

Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

LANCO – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – “Stand Up For Something”

From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – “Midnight Rider”

From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – “September”

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – “I Won’t Back Down”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

