Russell Dickerson Offers Thanks to Jesus for Unforgettable 2018

Russell Dickerson will likely not soon forget 2018. It was the year the singer enjoyed two No. 1 singles, toured all over the country with both Thomas Rhett and Lady Antebellum, and graduated to a tour bus — all of which he credits with his faith in Jesus.

“Don’t really have a lot words to describe this year because so much has happened,” Dickerson shared on Instagram. “So many things that @kaileydickerson and I have been praying for years for and it’s happening. This year I can finally say it’s all starting to happen!!! The first words that come to my mind to describe this year are reap, exhaustion, finally, and thank you Jesus! Reap: after 8 years of sowing seeds year after year after year knowing that God had called us to this we finally had a year I could call an amazing harvest.”

“Exhaustion: I’ve never played so many shows, had so many flights, phone calls, interviews etc than I have this year. Finally: because there’s was no chance I was giving up on this dream and 8 years later finally we’re starting to see the things we’ve been believing for!! And Thank You Jesus!!!!!!! because without the vision and the strength to do this day after day none of this would have been possible. So cheers 2018. I’ll never forget you! 2019 gonna be even better!” he added.

The Tennessee native’s new year is off to a great start as well. His current single, “Every Little Thing,” written about his wife, Kailey, is quickly climbing the charts.

“The next one’s about my wife,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “That’s kind of the whole theme of the whole album, called Yours. “‘Every Little Thing’ is the next single. Same thing. It’s just like, I love every little thing about her, and that’s what the song’s about. Because when I wrote the album, we were newlyweds.”

Dickerson will spend part of 2019 on his co-headlining The Way Back Tour with Carly Pearce. Find dates at RussellDickerson.com. Download “Every Little Thing” on iTunes.

