Russell Dickerson Wants Fans to Feel ‘Uplifted’

Russell Dickerson had a huge year in 2017, with his single, “Yours,” climbing the charts, and the release of his debut album of the same name making waves in October. Through it all, Dickerson has been on the road, building a base of fans drawn to his feel-good style.

“We started this whole thing on our own,” the singer told CMT.com. “After all of the hours, miles and flights, now finally we’re seeing a return. We’re seeing the seed that we planted has now turned into a big tree. It’s not fully grown yet, but we’re starting to see some harvest from that.”

In 2016, he released his Yours EP, sharing that the four songs on the offering were instrumental in finding his audience. This year, Dickerson will continue life on the road with a full albu under his belt, opening for dates on Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes tour.

“We released ‘Yours’ before we signed, and we had sold over 100,000 copies of just that song alone,” he said. “And we really took pride in the start of this underground thing because we worked so hard for that. Just those four songs were all we had for almost two years, and we were selling out shows all across America. We obviously played a full set, but people were just coming to hear those four songs.”

Dickerson’s music is joyful and positive, and the singer shared that he hopes to make people feel good every time they hear one of his songs.

“I want them to feel uplifted,” he explained. “That’s like Michael Jackson. I’m a huge fan of him, and that music takes you somewhere. It’s so good that you’re not thinking about anything else but how the song makes you feel.

“And that’s what I try to keep in mind when I’m writing,” he continued. “I want whatever feels right. If it’s weird, and it feels good, I want to do that. There’s so much going on in this crazy world that when people listen to my music, I hope they feel lighter, joy and happiness.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @russelld