Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce Announce Co-Headlining The Way Back Tour

Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce are heading out on their own tour in 2019! The singers will kick off their co-headlining The Way Back Tour on Jan. 24 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Carly and I go way, way back and we have cheered each other on for years,” Dickerson said in a statement. “Breaking onto the scene together has been such a fun ride, so we had to book a tour together to celebrate!”



“It’s crazy to think about eight years ago when Russell and I had a residency in Nashville together. Now, to see the evolution of our careers that have mirrored in so many ways is a dream come true,” added Pearce. “Sometimes slow and steady wins the race, and I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come.”

Pearce also shared her excitement on social media as well.

“I met Russell Dickerson 8 years ago when we both played at a Nashville club trying to get noticed by music industry executives,” Pearce wrote. “Our paths have paralleled in so many ways, with all the ups and downs that have led us to experiencing success at the same time. This is truly a dream come true and I am so excited to be teaming up with this guy to bring you #thewaybacktour. COME SEE US YALL!!! Pre-sale starts now at my site using code cpwayback!”

Both Dickerson and Pearce are veteran performers, with each of them serving as the opening act on major tours throughout 2018. Dickerson spent the year joining both Thomas Rhett and a co-headlining tour with Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum. Meanwhile, Pearce spent almost all of 2018 on the road, serving as the opening act for Blake Shelton, Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan.

Pre-sale begins on Nov. 9. Find a complete list of cities and dates below. More information can be found at either RussellDickerson.com or CarlyPearce.com.

2019 The Way Back Tour Cities and Dates:

Thursday, Jan. 24, Cleveland, Ohio, House of Blues

Friday, Jan. 25, Madison, Wisconsin, The Sylvee

Saturday, Jan. 26, Fort Wayne, Indiana, The Clyde Theatre

Thursday, Jan. 31, Lexington, Kentucky, Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, Feb. 2, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, House of Blues

Thursday, Feb. 21, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Texas Club

Friday, Feb. 22, Nacogdoches, Texas, Banita Creek Hall

Saturday, Feb. 23, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cain’s Ballroom

Thursday, Feb. 28, Champaign, Illinois, The City Center

Friday, March 1 Grand Rapids, Michigan, 20 Monroe Live

Saturday, March 2, Chicago, Illinois, Joe’s on Weed

