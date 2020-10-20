Russell Dickerson Announces New Album, 'Southern Symphony'

✖

Three years after releasing his debut album, Russell Dickerson has announced that his sophomore album, Southern Symphony, will arrive on Dec. 4. Dickerson has so far released three songs from the 10-track project, lead single "Love You Like I Used To," "Home Sweet" and the arena-ready "Never Get Old."

"Southern Symphony is hands down the best work I’ve created," Dickerson said in a statement, via Country Now. "It’s the best songs I’ve written. It’s sonically the best we’ve created. This album is ten honest and true tracks that tell the story of how I’ve grown as an artist and a man. I could not be more proud of every song on this album. Enjoy!"

The 33-year-old's debut album, Yours, contained three No. 1 songs — the title track, "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing." Before the release of Southern Sympony, 2020 is already a big year for Dickerson, who welcomed his first child, son Remington Edward, with wife Kailey in September. The 1-month-old is already familiar with his dad's music, as evidenced by a recent TikTok Dickerson shared of himself dancing to "Never Get Old" with a sleeping Remington strapped to his chest.

"U ALREADY KNOW ITS THE ‘NEVER GET OLD’ DANCE POPPIN ON TIK TOK RN!" Dickerson's caption read. "Rem dog is 100% asleep and 100% unphased. We’re besties."

In addition to the already-released tracks, Southern Symphony also includes a duet with Florida Georgia Line, "It's About Time." Dickerson and duo member Tyler Hubbard have been friends for years, and the two families recently got together to introduce Remington and Hubbard and wife Hayley's nearly 1-month-old son Atlas Roy.

"Some besties meeting a second generation of besties. #AdventuresOfRemAndAtlas," Kailey captioned a photo of the group.

See Southern Symphony's full track listing below and pre-order the album here.

1. Never Get Old

2. Home Sweet

3. All Yours All Night

4. Love You Like I Used To

5. Forever For A Little While

6. It's About Time (ft. Florida Georgia Line)

7. Honey

8. Southern Symphony

9. Come To Jesus

10. Waiting For You My Whole Life