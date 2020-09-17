Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Share First Photos of Newborn Son

Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey became parents for the first time this month with the birth of their son, Remington Edward, and the proud parents have now shared the first photos of their baby boy with PEOPLE. "I've never been so proud of anything in my entire life, of Kailey and to be this little guy's dad," Dickerson shared. "Everyone said how life-changing it is ... and now I understand, it is."

Baby Remington was born on Sept. 10, weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz and measuring 22.5 inches long. In the new photos, the infant is snuggled up in a white outfit and a tiny brown hat, Kailey kissing his head and Dickerson kissing his wife's forehead in one of the sweet snaps. Other photos see Dickerson and Kailey taking turns holding their son as the family smiles together.

Dickerson's family has a tradition of giving the men names with the initials R.E.D., so that was one aspect of Remington's name the couple was able to narrow down before he was born. In a post on Instagram, Dickerson explained that Remington means "settled, planted by the water." He also shared the Bible verse Jeremiah 17:7-8, which reads, "Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is the Lord. He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit."

"We can’t imagine a life before you and it’s only been a few days," the singer wrote to his son. "2020 might have seemed like a drought year but then Remington showed up. Bearing fruit in a year of drought CMON LORD."

Kailey shared the same photo on her page as well as a message for her baby boy. "I pray you love like your dad and you dream dreams like your mom. I pray you play like your dad and have patience like your mom. I pray you see the best in people like your dad, and see the depths of people like your mom. I pray your heart is soft as you are clothed in strength. I pray you find favor with both God and man and that it would grow as you grow. I pray you have faith like a child and wisdom beyond your years. I pray passion for whatever God calls you to in this life and His peace to guide you. I pray you always know how desperately you were wanted and how loved you’ve always been. I pray the peace of God that transcends all understanding will guard your heart and mind all the days of your life. Thank you Jesus for the gift of this life."